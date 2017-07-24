Play

Nobody understands millennials. Maybe not even millennials themselves. Especially when it comes to the dating marketplace.

“Who even needs Mr Right, when you can just swipe right?” Jackie Thakkar’s slam poetry on Millennial Romance is an eerily accurate and relatable description of the current millennial’s dating life. There are too many options, too much baggage, and everyone is simply just too busy in the crazy dash for their careers in the economy that shrinks, yet grows, at the same time to settle down comfortably into certainty.

Millennials have been criticised for their uncertainty and their loose standards and obsession with online-dating. Maybe Thakkar, in the video above from UnErase Poetry, has a clearer view: “Millennial romance is not easy. Our egos are the size of blue whales, and attachments are meant only for emails.”