The neighbours have their own problems. In a recent demonstration, Sindhi groups marched on the streets of Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province to demand Sindhudesh, a separate nation for themselves.

The demonstrators also demanded the release of Sindhi activists who are in the custody of Pakistan’s security forces or have been victims of alleged enforced disappearances. In the video, marchers can be heard chanting “Sindhudesh” while carrying placards bearing pictures of the detained activists.

The protesters belong to Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, a Sindhi organisation that was banned in 2013.

The demand for the nation of Sindhudesh is not new and was first raised in the early 1970s by GM Syed, a Sindhi politician.