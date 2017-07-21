Play

A goat decided to use his skills to break the glass doors of an office in Colorado.

“Our employees arrived at work on Monday, July 17 to find the doors smashed but nothing taken, and security camera footage showed some surprising vandals,” posted Argonics Inc. on YouTube with a video clip (above).,

Funnily enough, after obsessively knocking his horns against the glass and smashing the door after several attempts, the goat seemed to get cold feet and backed off at the sight of the damage.

A Reddit user, gwc81, said he was an employee of the company and posted a link of the video on the site, where it got a lot of attention. “The police actually thought we said ghosts not goats, either way thought we were crazy but everyone had a good laugh when they actually saw the footage,” he said.