Ferrets are known to make adorable pets, as they are intelligent and social. In the video above, you’ll see why. The mammal refuses to let her human friend leave her home in a large cage where she’s got her litter of kits squeaking enthusiastically.

The ferret continuously gnaws and nips at a man’s finger, trying to pull his hand towards the box where her babies are. Once his hand is inside the box, she pushes one of her newborns into his hand so that he can pet it. When the man withdraws his hand, the ferret runs and drags it back to the box, as her little ones seem to be loving the belly-rubbin’ love.

No wonder people had things to say.

Momma is ferret-speaking, "You are family, see your family." oh, and near the end, at the camera. "Did you get this? Tell me you got this." — ɿɘlʇʇiɈƧ●James (@Lyve_Wire) July 4, 2017