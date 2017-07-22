Watch: This loveable ferret refuses to let go of her human friend’s hand till he pets her babies
If there is one cute pet video you watch today, make it this one.
Ferrets are known to make adorable pets, as they are intelligent and social. In the video above, you’ll see why. The mammal refuses to let her human friend leave her home in a large cage where she’s got her litter of kits squeaking enthusiastically.
The ferret continuously gnaws and nips at a man’s finger, trying to pull his hand towards the box where her babies are. Once his hand is inside the box, she pushes one of her newborns into his hand so that he can pet it. When the man withdraws his hand, the ferret runs and drags it back to the box, as her little ones seem to be loving the belly-rubbin’ love.
No wonder people had things to say.