Fight against #HindiImposition is not limited to South India. Punjab is witnessing it as well. This video is from the capital, Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/hNXg4X5sp6 — Jas Oberoi (@iJasOberoi) July 16, 2017

The protests against the imposition of Hindi is spreading from the south of India to the north.

Early on Sunday in Punjab, activist Baljeet Singh was filmed (above) protesting against the central government’s language strategy. He splashed black paint on a signboard outside the District Collector’s office in Chandigarh because the board was not written in Punjabi.

The language debate has taken centrestage after BJP leader, and now the NDA’s candidate for Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu said Hindi is India’s national language. At the same time, the President’s approval of recommendations made by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language has also fuelled anti-Hindi protests in different parts of the country.

The full video of the Chandigarh protest is below: