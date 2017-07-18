Play

On an overcast day at New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, while MPs and MLAs voted for the 14th President of India on July 16, the stage was being set for the winner’s swearing-in ceremony. In the video above, The President’s Bodyguard can be seen mounted on horses, practising for grand event. The results of the election will be declared on July 20.

The President’s Bodyguard is a ceremonial unit that was raised over 240 years ago at Uttar Pradesh’s Benaras by Warren Hastings, then the Governor General of British India. The guard will usher in either NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind or the Opposition candidate Meira Kumar into the 340-room Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential residence. The current President Pranab Mukherjee’s term is set to expire on July 25.