A short video filmed in the business class section of an Emirates flight from Dubai to Barcelona has ruffled many feathers. The clip shows a flight attendant pouring what appears to be sparkling wine from a champagne flute back into its bottle.

The incident occurred in April this year, when Russian passenger Yevgeny Kaymov made an Instagram post that read: “I accidentally filmed this video, and didn’t even notice this moment at the time, pouring unfinished champagne back into the bottle. Is this normal practice Emirates?” The video (above) was published on Youtube a few days ago and has now gone viral.

Emirates airline is reportedly investigating the incident. Meanwhile, on social media, a debate broke out. Some outraged, calling it “disgusting”, while others defended the stewardess, saying it’s not what it looks like.

But it seems the airline is not as sympathetic as some of the commentators. Emirates said in a statement: “Emirates always strives to provide the top quality service. Actions recorded on this video do not comply with our quality standards. We are currently investigating the incident.” The airline also said that the flight attendant’s actions weren’t in line with the airlines rules, it was reported.