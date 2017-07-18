Watch Donald Trump talk about ‘billions and billions and billions’, his pet phrase since 1987
How many times has he repeated his favourite phrase so far?
To say that “billions and billions and billions” is one of United States President Donald Trump’s favourite pet phrases would appear to be an understatement, going by a video (above) doing the rounds on social media.
Vice News has compiled Trump’s numerous mentions of “billions and billions and billions” in various speeches and interviews into a single two-minute long video (without repeating a single clip). The clips date back as far as 1987 and continue right upto the present day.
After a point, it simply stops sounding like a word, and more like a song symbolising overindulgence. We’re wondering if anyone has kept count of the number of times he has mentioned “billions” in all this time.