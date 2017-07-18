To say that “billions and billions and billions” is one of United States President Donald Trump’s favourite pet phrases would appear to be an understatement, going by a video (above) doing the rounds on social media.

Vice News has compiled Trump’s numerous mentions of “billions and billions and billions” in various speeches and interviews into a single two-minute long video (without repeating a single clip). The clips date back as far as 1987 and continue right upto the present day.

After a point, it simply stops sounding like a word, and more like a song symbolising overindulgence. We’re wondering if anyone has kept count of the number of times he has mentioned “billions” in all this time.