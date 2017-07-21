Play

“I’ve been recording my husband’s snoring for the last 4 years. With my nephew’s help, this came out.”

Pause, rewind.

The only way you haven’t heard Luis Fonsi’s Despacito featuring Daddy Yankee is if you’ve been living under a rock. Currently, this version is the third-most viewed video on YouTube of all time, with more than 2.5 billion views, and the song itself has become the most-streamed one, when you throw in the remix featuring Justine Bieber (below).

Play

One way to gauge a song’s popularity is by seeing the number of covers that turn up on the internet. Despacito has lived up to its expectations, and covers like this Indian classical version have been very popular.

Play

So has this hilarious parody by Singing Dentist.

Play

But the version posted in the video on top is certainly the most unusual cover of the song. A woman recorded her husband snoring for four years and decided the best use of her recordings was to do a “snoring” version of Despacito.