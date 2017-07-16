The French Army marching band took everyone by surprise when they put a twist on the Bastille Day celebrations this year. They ended the performance, as French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Donald Trump watched, with a non-traditional Daft Punk medley of the French electronic duo’s most popular songs, including the hit Get Lucky with American rapper Pharrell Williams. The numbers Harder Better Faster Stronger, Digital Love and One More Time were also featured in the performance.

Going by the video above, however, the band’s departure from the conventional brought out a key difference between the two presidents. While one president couldn’t stop grinning at this funky celebration of French music, the other looked distracted and oblivious to the cultural reference.

Some reactions to Trump’s “‘daft’ness”:

Macron forcing Trump to sit through a Daft Punk medley is so fantastically French https://t.co/WS6upP9hH9 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 14, 2017

Trump not a big Daft Punk fan it seems. https://t.co/47eohA9Nyp — Alex Metric (@Alexmetric) July 14, 2017