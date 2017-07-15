Watch: Bengal BJP leader challenges women to survive her TMC-ruled state without getting raped
Roopa Ganguly gave a 15-day challenge period to female relatives of opposition party members.
Maybe actor Roopa Ganguly, now a BJP leader from West Bengal, meant to make a point about what she and her party perceive as the state of women’s safety in her state.
What she said in New Delhi, however, was absurd by a number of standards. As the video above shows, Ganguly has challenges Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders and supporters to send their female relatives to the state without taking advantage of chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s hospitality, and see if they can survive 15 days without getting raped.
Social media reacted to her statement with disgust.
Her comments come on the heels of unrest in West Bengal in the wake of a renewedGorkhaland agitation that has turned , and a social media post-triggered communal violence in the Basirhat and Baduria areas.