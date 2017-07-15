Play

After her successful book tour for How To Be A Bawse a few months ago, Indo-Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is back in India, with a different distinctly purpose. She was here to make a V-log documenting a philanthropic mission in Bhopal.

As part of a UNICEF initiative, she visited a state government school, a special juvenile police unit and an urban slum. She insisted she was here “to learn”, to not skim over pet philanthropic phrases but get to the “whys”.

The greatest power I've ever witnessed are in the voices of those who are unheard by the masses.

As an internet star, what particularly bothered Singh throughout the visit, she said, was the inequality in access to the internet between young boys and girls. She saw that there was a visible lack of knowledge about what the internet entails, especially among the girls, which she felt was a handicap as it can be such a great resource. And she hopes that she is able to facilitate some of this change in her own, small way.