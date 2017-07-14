A tale of two videos: Did Tejashwi Yadav’s security staff manhandle mediapersons or didn’t they?
The Bihar deputy chief minister released a statement on Facebook claiming that his security was trying to protect him from harm.
After the security personnel of the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, were caught on camera (below) attacking media persons post a state cabinet meeting, a counter video (above) shot from a different angle, was issued on Thursday. Yadav also released a statement on Facebook claiming that it was the media that was actually at fault.
“There are misleading information about attack on media persons, on request of them I patiently waited abt 5-7 mins so that they stop meddling with each other out of competition however that was in vein... They were falling & competing with each other. Couple of media person were putting mike behind me & brushed my ears & head also. There were moments when around ten mikes were about to hit my nose, I saved myself & duty personals were protecting it while being on duty,” he wrote.
He denied the claims by news channels that the assault was carried out on his instructions. “On such critical moments when hundreds of media surrounds & suddenly jumps for byte, it becomes bit difficult for us, media & security guards also. There were reports on few channels stating that it happened on my instructions... which is totally undesirable, baseless & meaningless. We always have been friendly with media and respond to them. I regret & condemn any charge on media. Such incidents must not take place, I will personally look into the matter & get it investigated,” he wrote.
The media, naturally, has not taken kindly to the attack. It has been condemned as a “display of arrogance” by some journalists, while Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi said, “All the bodyguards should be dismissed for abusing, humiliating, thrashing media on instigation of Tejashwi.”