After the security personnel of the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, were caught on camera (below) attacking media persons post a state cabinet meeting, a counter video (above) shot from a different angle, was issued on Thursday. Yadav also released a statement on Facebook claiming that it was the media that was actually at fault.

“There are misleading information about attack on media persons, on request of them I patiently waited abt 5-7 mins so that they stop meddling with each other out of competition however that was in vein... They were falling & competing with each other. Couple of media person were putting mike behind me & brushed my ears & head also. There were moments when around ten mikes were about to hit my nose, I saved myself & duty personals were protecting it while being on duty,” he wrote.

#WATCH Media persons manhandled by security personnel of Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Secretariat (Patna) pic.twitter.com/efMDg7QdQ2 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

He denied the claims by news channels that the assault was carried out on his instructions. “On such critical moments when hundreds of media surrounds & suddenly jumps for byte, it becomes bit difficult for us, media & security guards also. There were reports on few channels stating that it happened on my instructions... which is totally undesirable, baseless & meaningless. We always have been friendly with media and respond to them. I regret & condemn any charge on media. Such incidents must not take place, I will personally look into the matter & get it investigated,” he wrote.

The media, naturally, has not taken kindly to the attack. It has been condemned as a “display of arrogance” by some journalists, while Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi said, “All the bodyguards should be dismissed for abusing, humiliating, thrashing media on instigation of Tejashwi.”