Indian politicians, it appears, often forget they are elected representatives. Like Manas Madkami, Biju Janata Dal MLA from Odisha, when faced with a muddy stretch of ankle-deep water while out on work. The video above shows two barefoot men lift him on their shoulders, ensuring, among other things, that his pristine white outfit remains spotless while crossing the muddy patch.

Madkami was in the Malkangiri area of the state to appraise local welfare programmes.

This incident is uncannily similar to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being carried across ankle-deep flood waters by policemen last year as he smilingly hopped on in his spotless whites.