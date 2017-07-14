Play

A wedding in progress in Uttar Pradesh was interrupted by a rather dramatic incident when the groom, mounted on a white horse, fell into a well. It happened while they were circling the well as part of a pre-wedding ritual.

When firecrackers went off to mark the celebration, the noise frightened the horse, who lost his balance and fell, taking the groom down with him.

Both were rescued from the well by a backhoe loader (video above). The decked-up horse remained still as it was pulled up, and started kicking its hind legs as soon it was placed back on the ground.