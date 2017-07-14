Play

It’s a familiar tune when Indian parents say things like: “Humaare time mein...” (In our times...), “Log kya kahenge?” (What will people say?), “Mai jab tumhaari umar ka tha...” (When I was your age...). Stand-up comedian Anshu Mor cherry-picks from this pool of Indian parent phrases to come up with the classic – “Kabhi padhai ki hoti to pata hota” (If you had studied you would have known) – and give it a whole new perspective.

He has a strict father, he tells the audience at a comedy show (video above), one who hates to drink. His favourite response to most of his son’s deeds have been, yes: “Kabhi padhai ki hoti to pata hota”.

So Mor decided, one fine day, to take his father to a pub in Gurgaon and introduced him to alcohol with the “most obscene drink ever” – a Breezer. “Breezer is the kind of drink that has been friend-zoned by alcohol,” he quips.

In Mor’s anecdote lie the clues to the different groups of people you find at bars. There are those who become “Bond” after drinking, while the other kind are “the guys who get drunk and think they’re god’s gift to womenkind”.

Mor’s father, incidentally, gets high on three sips of his drink, and in that drunken stupor, they both make a remarkable – and uproarious – discovery.