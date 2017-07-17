Play

Indian Railways finds ever new ways to surprise us. Recently, eight carriages of a goods train were seen running without the engine near Uttarakhand’s Khatima town. They actually travelled some eight kilometres this way.

The carriages, which had been loaded with stones at Tanakpur town, rolled off backwards owing to the weight, before they could be attached to an engine.

The manic unmanned carriages dragged along a tractor that was stationed on the tracks. In the video above, a surprised group of onlookers watches the carriages rushing past them, while one of them prays aloud for it to pass without overturning.

The runaway carriages killed several animals on the way. A railway official said, “It was a loaded train and zipped at a speed of 20-25 kilometres [per hour].”