Ready for two-heart-in-the-mouth-minutes, though free of violence and villains? There are cars, a breathless chase and the person at the centre of the action is a dog.

The video (above) is captured by a cyclist, Anna, on her helmet GoPro camera as she furiously chased a dog through a crowded Mexico City street. It wasn’t her own, but she was motivated to chase the dog “as she had a pet of her own, and wanted to protect the frightened animal.”

The terrier dodged several vehicles, and even appeared to be hit by one when it suddenly disappeared under it, said the report. But the dog seemed fine as it reemerged. Anna was also nearly run over by a bus during the rescue chase.

Nevertheless, she attempted to slow the traffic down and tried to grab the terrier’s leash. After similar attempts made by passers-by, one of them finally managed to grab the leash. It was not clear who the dog belonged to, however.