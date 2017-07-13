Play

On his television show, Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist mocking the Trump administration on Monday after a report

surfaced linking Donald Trump Jr with a Russian lawyer who apparently offered information that would affect Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency.

“It’s not a smoking gun,” Colbert said on The Late Show, “but it is a gun meeting with a Russian bullet about their mutual desire to smoke.”

“Much ado about nothing,” he said, poking fun at the words Donald Trump Jr’s lawyer Alan Futerfas used in his defence, “other than the fact that five White House advisors then confirmed that Don Jr only took the meeting because the lawyer promised to provide damaging information on Hillary Clinton.”

Trump Jr has managed to come up with multiple accounts related to his rendezvous with Russian lawyer Natalia Velselnitskaya. Colbert left no stone unturned in examining his alibis.

“So the excuse is: I tried to collude, but I didn’t get anything,” he said. “That’s like saying, ‘yes your honour, I broke into the house, but there was nothing worth stealing – so if you think about it, they were robbing me.’”

The Late Show host is never really short of Trump-related material to work with. “He was confused by Natalia Velselnitskaya saying, ‘her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense,’” Colbert said, maintaining a straight face, as always. “So I assume she was immediately hired as a Trump speechwriter.”