Who saves cows in India? A group of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh definitely did on July 9.

The cow had wandered into a graveyard to graze, and fell into a pit. Men from the community spotted the cow trapped inside and immediately informed the police and rushed to the cow’s rescue.

After an hour and a half of struggle, they were finally able to get the cow out of the pit and rescue her. The video (above) shows a glimpse of the process, as they fasten ropes around the cow and give her water to drink. The incident occurred in a graveyard in Bilari, in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

The villagers were applauded and praised for their efforts, even on social media.