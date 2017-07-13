Play

Stand up comic Aditi Mittal has been vocal about how comedy in India is a boys’ club – including the lack of opportunities for women in this space.

Amazon Prime’s announcement recently that it had signed up 14 Indian comics for exclusive shows – not one of them women – fanned these very valid concerns. Sensing good timing, Netflix swooped in to announce a comedy special with Mittal just weeks after.

The trailer for her show Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say is here. The comedy special will see a worldwide release on Netflix on July 18.

In the trailer (above), she starts by taking off on Sindhi and Punjabi trademarks, being a combination of both herself. She is also seen playing one of her iconic characters, Dr Mrs Lutchuke, who is “India’s first Psychologist, Sexologist, and Fekulogist.” Said Mittal in a statement: “Having a platform like Netflix is a dream come true for anyone in entertainment and comedy today...The journey of this show has been absolutely exhilarating. I hope Netflix fans all over the world will enjoy the show as much as I have in making it.”