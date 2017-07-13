Watch: Here’s the trailer of comedian Aditi Mittal’s new stand-up special for Netflix
The show is titled ‘Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say’, and will be released on July 18.
Stand up comic Aditi Mittal has been vocal about how comedy in India is a boys’ club – including the lack of opportunities for women in this space.
Amazon Prime’s announcement recently that it had signed up 14 Indian comics for exclusive shows – not one of them women – fanned these very valid concerns. Sensing good timing, Netflix swooped in to announce a comedy special with Mittal just weeks after.
The trailer for her show Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say is here. The comedy special will see a worldwide release on Netflix on July 18.
In the trailer (above), she starts by taking off on Sindhi and Punjabi trademarks, being a combination of both herself. She is also seen playing one of her iconic characters, Dr Mrs Lutchuke, who is “India’s first Psychologist, Sexologist, and Fekulogist.” Said Mittal in a statement: “Having a platform like Netflix is a dream come true for anyone in entertainment and comedy today...The journey of this show has been absolutely exhilarating. I hope Netflix fans all over the world will enjoy the show as much as I have in making it.”