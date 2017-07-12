Drunk man attempts to run away with police bike in Karnataka's Hassan, along with personnel's cap.Police chased him for 1 km(Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/UO31VtEL6s — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

On the streets of Hassan, Karnataka, a scene straight out of a film played out when a young man, reportedly drunk, stole a police bike (and a police cap) and rode off, though not quite into the sunset.

The vide (above) – which looks like it was recorded by a friend – shows the drunk man visibly proud of his antics as he rides along the street, cap firmly on his head, giggling happily.

Not for long, of course. A policeman catches up with him after what ANI reported was a chase lasting just a kilometre. To complete the filmi picture, the person behind the camera shouts: “Superstar Rajnikanth!”