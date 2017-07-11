Play

India’s politicians cannot stop providing facepalm moments. In the video above, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghhubar Das is seen getting his feet washed by two women. The BJP politician was the chief guest at a celebration of the festival of Guru Purnima in Jharkhand.

The women are seen washing his feet in water and flower petals in a choreographed performance as he stands surrounded by his private security men. Activists and Congress leaders slammed him for his “shameful act” and demanded an apology.

The scenes are particularly ironic given that Das had declared 2017-18 the year of “women empowerment” in his state.