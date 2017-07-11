Play

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s Janta Darbar on July 9 at the Goraknath temple in Gorakhpur was supposed to offer a space for people to air their grievances. But a stampede broke out, injuring several people.

Reports said that the situation went out of control when the barricades meant to manage the massive crowd were suddenly removed by the police, allegedly on Adityanath’s order. People started jostling one other to get ahead.

The video above shows several women crying out in pain while limping out of the venue and an injured child being carried by a police officer. At least six people were injured, including a pregnant woman. They were admitted to a hospital nearby.