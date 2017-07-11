Play

Rajasthan Forest Minister Rajkumar Rinwa believes that derogatory remarks about India’s armed forces or soldiers by any politician should not be tolerated. And the punishment he wants is extreme.

“There should be a law to chop off all those politicians who make demeaning remarks about the Indian Army,” he said in the video above.

Not just that. Rinwa said, menacingly, that those who make derogatory statements about “soldiers who brave zero degree conditions in order to protect us” should be “finished off within five minutes, and there is no need to even register a case or a trial.”

He made the statement in response to the ongoing controversy against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over his remarks concerning the Indian Army. Last week, two police complaints were filed against Khan when he said the excesses committed by security forces in places like Kashmir, Tripura, Jharkhand and West Bengal had forced “women to chop off the private parts of Army men”.