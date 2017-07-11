Play

In the web series Aaplya Bapachi, Marathi comedy group Bharatiya Digital Party has set its sights on the VIP culture in India. Their previous video took on the heavy-handed and frequently absurd list of rules put forth by Mumbai’s housing societies.

This time, the camera pans to the interiors of Maharashtra, somewhere in Sangli, and the target is the privileged habits, not of politicians, but of their distant cousins. The Vice-President of All India Narsal Student’s Union of India, Shirala Budruk Branch’s cousin, to be more precise.

A young man, who carries a business card that reads “Politician’s Right Hand Man”, bosses everyone around. He abuses waiters, and while claiming that he has been visiting the establishment for the past 10 years, calls them with whistles and hoots, and not their names. A customer protests, but the “right-hand man” responds, “If we don’t call a waiter by saying ‘tsk tsk’ or ‘little one’, what should we call him – Ambani?”

Just when it seems the video is progressing towards an uplifting end – with the wronged man revealing himself as the owner and kicking out the right-hand man and his cronies for drinking in public and unruly behavior – the VIPs reappear with a police officer, make accusations related to beef and get their way.

