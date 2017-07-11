Following the communal clashes in Basirhat and Baduria in West Bengal, BJP MLA H Raja Singh posted a controversial statement on Twitter a few days ago. He appealed to fellow Hindu “Bengal tigers” to “wake up” and heed the warning that the state could soon be “turned into another Bangladesh” if they didn’t remain alert and respond aggressively.

The video (above) posted on his Twitter account carried the caption “Hindus in Bengal have two options – Kashmir or Gujarat” and the hashtags “Mamta Against Hindus” and “Hindus Don’t Count”.

In a chilling statement, he asked his “Hindu brothers” in the state to not forget what happened during the 2002 Gujarat riots. “Hindus in Bengal need to respond to the communal violence the same way Hindus in Gujarat did,” he urged his audience.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP was bringing outsiders into violence-stricken areas to incite and spread violence.