One of China’s most ambitious projects is almost ready for use. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, the world’s largest cross-sea bridge, will be thrown open soon. No more of the ferry.

The Y-shaped bridge is expected to reduce the travel time between Hong Kong and Macau or Zhuhai from three hours to half-an-hour. “The bridge has passed all engineering risks, and we will prepare it for public use in a few months,” Zhu Yongling, director of the management bureau of the bridge told Shanghai Daily.

The construction consumed a staggering 420,000 tonnes of steel, which can build 60 Eiffel Towers.