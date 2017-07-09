Play

“Umesh Malikji, Zindabad!” yelled the supporters of Muzaffarnagar’s local MLA. In the video clip above, Malik appeared in an office of Uttar Pradesh’s education department to show his support to the teachers who were sitting on a protest. His agenda seemed obvious as he threatened an education department official harshly, telling him, “I’ll file an FIR against you, and have you sent to jail.” The official wasn’t given a chance to respond.

He then lectured the official – who isn’t seen in the clip – on how teachers are the backbone of society and must be shown utmost respect. He went on to announce that the official would be relieved of his duties with immediate effect, and another person would be appointed in his place from the next day. His announcement was met with a round of applause from the protesters and his supporters.