#WATCH: Argument between BJP delegation and police after the delegation was stopped from entering #Basirhat, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/PuyzlroSkz — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

Three visibly agitated Bhartiya Janata Party Members of Parliament were seen arguing with police officers in West Bengal, reportedly after their delegation was stopped from entering the riot-hit area of Basirhat. MP Om Mathur lashed out at one of the officers when he was told that there could be trouble if they were allowed to pass. “What trouble? We’re MPs, you know that, right? If we move a privilege motion in the Parliament, you will be in trouble.”

The delegation also consisted of Meenakshi Lekhi and Satyapal Singh, who appeared offended that they were not being allowed to exercise their “privileges” as MPs and “assess the situation”. A number of mediapersons joined the crowd as the altercation went on. The MPs were eventually detained and taken to Kolkata airport police station.