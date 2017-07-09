Play

Students of Berklee College of Music, Boston, collaborated with Indian composer and vocalist Shankar Mahadevan to recreate the iconic music of 5 Peace Band, which comprised jazz legends Chick Corea, John McLaughlin, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride and Vinnie Colaiuta. The composition was put together by Guy Bernfeld, and showcased Indian classical music, sprinkled with bits of jazz. It was recorded live at the Berklee Performance Center. Watch out for Mahadevan’s Breathless-esque bit at the end!

As part of the fourth Berklee India Exchange (BIX) Artist Residency, theBerklee Indian Ensemble dedicated a video to McLaughin, who wrote and composed the original music. McLaughin, along with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and Mahadevan formed the 1990s indo-jazz fusion group Remember Shakti, a throwback of sorts to the original band, Shakti, of the 1970s.

The guitar legend will receive an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music on July 10, 2017 in Valencia, Spain.