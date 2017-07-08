#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane threw a fish at Additional Commissioner fisheries, Kankavli while complaining over fishermen issue pic.twitter.com/XkbYDb5sZd — ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

A video (above) has surfaced that shows Congress MLA Nitesh Rane throwing a dead fish at the Additional Commissioner (Fisheries) of Sindhudurg. During a heated discussion at a meeting that was called to discuss problems faced by the senior fishermen in the Konkan region, Rane threw the fish at the senior Maharashtra government officer.

The video was aired by local news channels. The MLA’s action was reportedly a protest against what he termed the government’s apathy towards the traditional fishing community of the region. “There are two kinds of fishermen in Sindhudurg. One who use traditional methods for fishing and the other who use modern technology,” Rane told PTI over the phone. But, he alleged, although the areas are demarcated for the two sets, the latter frequently encroach on the formers’ area.