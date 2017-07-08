Play

The brutal stabbing of a 21-year-old aspiring air hostess in Delhi by a man who had allegedly been stalking her for a year has been caught on camera. A CCTV camera installed outside an establishment in a north-east Delhi neighbourhood shows the man quarrelling with the woman, and slapping her multiple times before attacking her with a knife.

Most disturbingly, the passersby caught on camera move about completely blind to the incident, while the violence plays out in the middle of a road in broad daylight.

The culprit fled the scene, and is yet to be nabbed 24 hours after the fatal attack.

In 2016, another stalker stabbed a woman to death in a horrifically similar manner in the national capital. As per the 2015 data of National Crime Records Bureau, Delhi is one of the five cities with the highest rate of crimes against women.