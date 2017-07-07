RAW: #Hamburg police say they used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters after being attacked with bottles and stones. #G20 pic.twitter.com/HmZxcbhy98 — dwnews (@dwnews) July 6, 2017

On Thursday, the German police clashed with a group of masked anti-capitalist activists who were protesting the G-20 Summit scheduled July 7-8. The demonstration, dubbed “Welcome to Hell”, greeted the world leaders who arrived in Germany for the two-day summit.

After the protesters attacked the police with bottles and stones (video above), they were silenced with water cannons and pepper spray.

Protesters from across Europe poured into Hamburg in thousands to make the point that according to them, the G-20 has failed to solve issues that are a threat to world peace. “I came here because in general I’m totally against the G-20 summit,” Nicklas, a 21-year-old student protester, told CNN. “...It’s the root cause or reason for what’s going wrong in the world. Wars can be bad but capitalism kills.”

Here are some more videos from ground zero:

Hundreds of "zombies" hold a protest in Germany ahead of the G20 summit pic.twitter.com/akuvBYNrcf — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2017

