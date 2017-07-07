Watch: Police use pepper spray, water cannons to protect world leaders from G-20 protesters
Less than an hour after German Chancellor Angela Merkel met US President Donald Trump, the violent clash broke out near the summit venue.
On Thursday, the German police clashed with a group of masked anti-capitalist activists who were protesting the G-20 Summit scheduled July 7-8. The demonstration, dubbed “Welcome to Hell”, greeted the world leaders who arrived in Germany for the two-day summit.
After the protesters attacked the police with bottles and stones (video above), they were silenced with water cannons and pepper spray.
Protesters from across Europe poured into Hamburg in thousands to make the point that according to them, the G-20 has failed to solve issues that are a threat to world peace. “I came here because in general I’m totally against the G-20 summit,” Nicklas, a 21-year-old student protester, told CNN. “...It’s the root cause or reason for what’s going wrong in the world. Wars can be bad but capitalism kills.”
Here are some more videos from ground zero: