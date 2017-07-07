“...And then there might be some who wud be wondering ‘Did she have to land!!!!’”

Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani has always laughed at her critics, of whom she had a great number during her stint as Education minister in the Central Government. So, when she went paragliding, she was quick with a quip as she posted the video on her Instagram.

Most Indian politicians are not known to have interesting lives beyond their field of work. Irani, a former actor, made a lateral entry into politics, and fortunately does not seem to have given up on life outside politics.

Irani records her non-political life on Instagram rather than on twitter, where she is present in her official capacity. And here she is, reminding us of who she once was.

