United States President Donald Trump very frequently seems to find himself in rather odd situations. In a recent video (above), he appears to be looking for his Presidential limousine as he walks down from his Air Force One at the end of a trip.

Although the car is parked right in front him, Trump’s attention seems to be on putting on a show for the cameras. As usual, the Twitterati had a field day entertaining themselves over Trump’s newest gaffe.

How the fuck to you miss the enormous armour plated limousine that's parked right in front of you ?pic.twitter.com/u1PeF5brdx — mnrrnt (@Mnrrnt) July 5, 2017

Because he's as intelligent as a bladder on a stick. — Nick Jones (@resophonick) July 5, 2017

Perhaps he saw the Presidential seal of office on the door, and he realised what we all know--it's not for him. — Sarah Joseph (@SarahIJoseph) July 5, 2017