Play

United States President Donald Trump very frequently seems to find himself in rather odd situations. In a recent video (above), he appears to be looking for his Presidential limousine as he walks down from his Air Force One at the end of a trip.

Although the car is parked right in front him, Trump’s attention seems to be on putting on a show for the cameras. As usual, the Twitterati had a field day entertaining themselves over Trump’s newest gaffe.