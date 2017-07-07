Watch Donald Trump looking for his presidential limousine when it is right in front of him
How could he have missed it?
United States President Donald Trump very frequently seems to find himself in rather odd situations. In a recent video (above), he appears to be looking for his Presidential limousine as he walks down from his Air Force One at the end of a trip.
Although the car is parked right in front him, Trump’s attention seems to be on putting on a show for the cameras. As usual, the Twitterati had a field day entertaining themselves over Trump’s newest gaffe.