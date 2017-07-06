Play

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, celebrated his 82nd birthday in Nubra Valley, Leh, on Thursday. He held a long-life offering ceremony in Leh, and then delivered his teachings to thousands of his followers.

Born in 1935 in a small hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognised at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. He fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against the Chinese government, and has lived in self-imposed exile in India since then. His role has been pivotal in the spread of Buddhism to the West.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, for his nonviolent campaign for democracy and freedom. While accepting his award (video above), he reaffirmed his commitment to help liberate Tibet.

In 2007, he was also awarded the US Congressional Gold Medal in Washington, DC, by then US President George W Bush. The video below is his acceptance speech at the ceremony:

“Happiness is not necessarily some pleasure experience, but a neutral sort of experience that can bring deep satisfaction,” he says in the video “Dalai Lama’s guide to happiness” (below).

Here are some more teachings from one of the world’s most revered spiritual leaders:

Play An interview with BBC, where the Dalai Lama talks about how he may be the last to hold the title.

Play With Lady Gaga, talking about about the power of kindness.