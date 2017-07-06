This puppy thinks he can ride a bicycle, as he furiously pedals away in mid-air. Strapped to the cyclist’s chest with a harness, he fervently moves his front paws, confident that he’s the one cycling.

A Twitter user posted this heartwarming video (in the best way possible) with an apt caption. The puppy and the video have gone viral, with good reason, evoking adoring replies from smitten viewers.

That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing. pic.twitter.com/80JzQKrdkH — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) July 4, 2017

The “puppy”, it turns out, is actually a fully grown, ageing Pomeranian – he’s 13 years old – who belongs to Tanya Reid from Ontario, Canada. Reid has posted a second video of her Pomeranian, who’s named Ace, trying to ride the bike. He’s just as cute.