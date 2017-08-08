Play

Cole Porter wrote Within the Quota, a ballet, in 1923 in response to rigid immigration laws in the United States. With President Donald Trump’s recent hostile immigration policies, Simon Morrison, a music Professor at Princeton University, realised the parallels between the political climate that existed nearly a century ago in America, and in the country today.

“I looked again at the score and thought about its context and thought, ‘Oh my god, this is actually what it was about. These things were real and actually we’re feeling them again now,’” Morrison told NPR about his decision to revive the ballet at Princeton University.

The remixed version protests Trump’s immigration laws and stands as an act of resistance to the nativist calls within his administration, according to Morrison. It features various clever caricatures: a wealthy heiress who represents Ivanka Trump, a Black Lives Matter activist, liberal and alt-right media, a Wall Street banker, and a Lady Liberty dancer who takes selfies.

The characters and the choreography depict conflict, conveying miscommunication between citizens as an immigrant interacts with the various caricatures. It also critiques the media, using satirical news as a backdrop on the stage.

“During periods of crisis, the arts matter more than ever. We’ve taken on a work about immigration during a period in time in which the rights of immigrants are being challenged or threatened. If we cannot go and make a statement in this context then I don’t think we can make a statement in any context,” said Morrison in the BBC video (above).