Play

No one has ever paid attention to volume controls. They are taken for granted, and one would expect them to be pretty simple to design.

Sunny Chen, a programmer from Atlanta, however, posted a dreadful volume control on Reddit that simply made no sense. He then challenged coders to design the (best) worst possible volume controls.

The ironic competition became an instant rage and hundreds of coders accepted the challenge, taking it upon themselves to design some of the worst volume controls possible. The designs, which were posted on the Programmer Humor subreddit, were painfully wonderful and inventive.

The volume controls ranged from volume change request forms, and encrypted pop-ups, to playing Super Mario. Here are some of them:

Last year, programmers on redditors took on a similar challenge, except with ridiculous ways to enter a phone number into a form.