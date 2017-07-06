Who needs enemies when you have a friend like Tony Swahn? Ask the golfer who was filmed by his friend, as he was chased around a golf course mercilessly by a moose recently in Sweden.

Christer Sjogren ended up running around in circles in a desperate bid to avoid the moose calf on Thursday, before resorting to different tactics. Naturally, he sought refuge behind a tree for a bit. And Swahn was there to record everything for posterity.

The chase continued for a while and Sjogren broke into a sprint as the calf pursued him happily.

The calf just seemed to be looking for someone to play with and was seen turning away before it could collide with Sjogren. It cantered off into the distance later.