Play

He’s from the town of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. At 15, he’s also one of the youngest to have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination for IITs, and has secured a seat at IIT-BHU.

Meet Abhay Agarwal, who talks about his experience at the coaching class he joined to prepare for the highly-competitive exams (video above).

Abhay enrolled at the same institute where his elder brother had prepared for his examinations. “Some people discouraged me, but that motivated me to study hard,” he says. He wanted to prove to his community that being from a relatively small town was no handicap.

Abhay had scored 87.2% in class XII and 85.63% in his class X examinations. The teenager’s secret sauce? Staying away from social media.