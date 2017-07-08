Play

The latest music video for Broke For Free’s Hella is nothing like you’d expect. Directed by Kouhei Nakama, it takes shapeshifting to a whole new level and offers gems such as hyper-realistic action figures doing very cool, sophisticated swirls and then breaking apart.

The fancily-attired doppelgangers explode before you can count how many there are in the frame, with catchy background music to add to the overall effect.

The video was made entirely through computer animation. Each figurine looks like it’s based on a high-resolution laser scan of a real person.

Unsettling? You’ve been warned.