In a tragic accident, an 18-month-old baby died after succumbing to head injuries in Hyderabad. The infant’s family was on a motorcycle, and was trying to avoid a pothole when their vehicle fell into a bore-well. The incident had an unlikely witness – Ravi Teja.

The 12-year-old son of construction worker D Suryanarayana and homemaker Nagamani thought that it was high time to prevent more of such fatalities.

Armed with gravel and stones, Ravi now goes around his neighbourhood filling the potholes on the road all by himself. While speaking to ANI, he said that it hurts him when he sees people meeting with accidents because of them.

Despite the Telangana chief minister’s orders, funds and warnings, the officials of the department of roads and buildings have not filled up all the potholes, reported the The Hindustan Times.