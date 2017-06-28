Play

Can politicians – along with a yoga–guru–cum-entrepreneur and a TV-personality–cum-entrepreneur – sell cars? One car company certainly thinks so, linking elections with its new brand to suggest that customers vote for change and alter their choice of which car to buy.

So, the company has picked Narendra Modi, Mamata Bannerjee, Laloo Prasad Yadav, Ramdev, and Arnab Goswami to spoof, though not particularly convincingly, through actor Vinay Kapur. Of course, it’s hard to say right now whether anyone would accept advice from their real-life versions when it comes to purchasing decisions, but the company is hoping these advertisements will break through the clutter.

With a total of seven commercials, the campaign starts with Pathak-as-Modi’s “election speech” where he exhorts the audience to chant, “Car lo, becaar nahi”. “Arnab Goswami” promises change, and the rest just extol the virtues of the product being sold.