The only thing worse than watching this video of a plane shaking uncontrollably in mid-air would be to be on that flight.

About an hour and a quarter after take-off on Sunday, an AirAsia X flight from Perth, Australia to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia began to shake. Apparently the Airbus 330-300 aircraft developed a technical snag, which made the pilot turn back to its source.

The pilot asked the passengers to pray as he flew back, while the plane continued to shake violently, as seen in this video. Fortunately for the 359 passengers and the crew, there was no damage and the aircraft landed safely.