It’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since JK Rowling’s boy wizard entered our consciousness and imagination through Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. And now, Bloomsbury Publishing, who brought the book series to life, has broken a Guinness World Record with Bolton Library and Museum Services for the largest gathering of people dressed up as Harry Potter.

The previous record was held by Tanbridge School in Horsham, United Kingdom, where there were 521 people all dressed up as the Boy Who Lived, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The official adjudicator from the Guinness Book said that the Harry Potter costume consists of a wand, glasses, the Hogwarts school uniform characterised with a Gryffindor tie, and a fake scar on the forehead. At Bolton this year, 676 participants adhered to this specification, and thus set a new world record.