A retired Indian army officer just created history by performing India’s highest BASE (building, antenna, span/bridge and earth) jump yet, from a Noida building.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Satyendra Verma is a seasoned BASE jumper and sky-diver, with over 2,400 sky dives, 350 wing-suit jumps and 54 BASE jumps to his credit. Now, he can add his 600-foot jump to his portfolio. The terrific, or terrifying, jump, performed with a parachute, took him one minute and thirty seconds.

The 48-year-old jumped from Supertech Group’s Supernova Tower, India’s highest building, located in Sector 94, Noida.

“I was in the Indian Army for a period of 23 years and there, adventure is not an option,” Verma said after completing the BASE jump, “It is a way of life and through there, I ventured into the sport of skydiving and BASE jumping.”

He added later that the view of Noida and the Yamuna was fantastic from the top of the building.