Unbelievable as it may seem to teenagers, millions of people around the world remember Super Mario Bros – Nintendo’s iconic game in the 8-bit version, as their first encounter with video games.

As a tribute, Abhishek Singh, a New York-based programmer, has recreated Mario’s first level as a life-sized augmented reality game. Singh built this experience with a development tool-set called Unity3D and the video was recorded entirely with a Microsoft HoloLens with no post-production. The process took him a month, and the level is over 110 metres long.

In the video above, Singh can be saying playing his version of the game at Central Park in New York, dressed up as Super Mario himself. “I also had to model all the assets and elements of the game and at times rethink the experience and gameplay to work in a real-world 3-D setting. The most time was probably spent on tweaking the game to work in a large outdoor environment,” he said, in an e-mail statement to UploadVR.

The symbolic music and even the Goombas from the original game find a place in Singh’s version, countering some of the criticism for augmented reality games, which points out that there are no actual objects to interact with. Sadly, the demo is not available for public access yet.