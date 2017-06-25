Play

A stunning video (above) shows how a pair of adult elephants managed to save their young one from drowning in a large pool in their enclosure at Grand Park Zoo in Seoul. The calf and one of the adults had walked up to the pool for a drink when the little one suddenly slipped and fell in.

Almost immediately, another adult rushed to the scene to help the drowning calf, who was even unable to keep its head above water. The grown-ups concluded that entering the pool from the other side would be effective, after which they tried to use their trunks to help the baby elephant. When that didn’t work, they came up with a brilliant Plan B.

The memory and intelligence of elephants has long been the subject of legends. Newer research has been able to capture more such insights about the creatures, who are known to be emphatic, self-aware and problem-solvers.